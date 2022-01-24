Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 220,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $893.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

