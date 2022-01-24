Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,083 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.