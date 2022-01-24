Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $932,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $142.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average of $175.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

