Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $843,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $176.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock valued at $732,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

