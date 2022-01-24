Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fidus Investment worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $427.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.