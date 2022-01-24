Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 14,925 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 597,313 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $4,115,486.57.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 196,557 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

