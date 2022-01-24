Helmerich & Payne (HP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

