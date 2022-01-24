Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post $133.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $639.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $653.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $658.89 million, with estimates ranging from $650.48 million to $666.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.
Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
