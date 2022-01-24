Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post $133.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $639.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $653.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $658.89 million, with estimates ranging from $650.48 million to $666.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

