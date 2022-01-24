HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,461,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,307,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 172,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -713.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

