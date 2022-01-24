Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

