Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $640,000 Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,464 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Progyny were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 33.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 851.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 214,271 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,733 shares of company stock worth $18,951,388. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

