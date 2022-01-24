Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $605,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

