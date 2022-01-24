Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $553,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

