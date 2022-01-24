Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

