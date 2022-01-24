Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Heritage Financial worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 100.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $1,250,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $880.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

