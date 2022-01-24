Head to Head Contrast: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) vs. Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.13% 20.84% 0.55% Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chewy and Lulus Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 8 11 0 2.50 Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $84.17, suggesting a potential upside of 121.20%. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 113.09%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chewy and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 2.23 -$92.49 million $0.02 1,902.50 Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.29 N/A N/A N/A

Lulus Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats Lulus Fashion Lounge on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

