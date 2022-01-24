Head to Head Comparison: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveVox and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 101.31%. Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.95%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32% Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

