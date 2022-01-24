Head to Head Analysis: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 28.05% 8.64% 3.41% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $7.54 billion 2.45 $1.22 billion $15.54 7.37 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.49 $143.52 million $2.51 3.26

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Financial and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus target price of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats SiriusPoint on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance. The Personal Lines Insurance segment manages personal auto, homeowner, and other personal lines insurance. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment covers business risks such as the nature of the business or its claim history, that are difficult to profitably insure in the standard commercial lines market. The Life Insurance segment offers term life insurance, universal life insurance, worksite products, and whole life insurance services. The Investment segment generates revenue from the fixed-maturity investment and equity investment. The company was founded by John Jack Schiff Sr., Robert Cleveland Schiff, and Harry M. Turner in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, OH.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

