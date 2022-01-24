HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.96 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

Shares of HCA opened at $237.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average is $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,976,000 after buying an additional 66,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

