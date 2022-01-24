Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce sales of $643.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.00 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

