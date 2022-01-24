Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$61.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

HDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:HDI traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.05. 30,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$969.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$27.03 and a twelve month high of C$49.34.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

