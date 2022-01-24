Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.19

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.53) to GBX 570 ($7.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

