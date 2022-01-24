Harbor Advisory Corp MA Takes $212,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded down $14.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,071. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.