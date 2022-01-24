Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $3.80 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.97. 105,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

