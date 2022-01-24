Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,877. The company has a market cap of $386.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.07. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

