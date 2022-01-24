Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €234.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €169.32 ($192.41).

ETR:HLAG opened at €258.00 ($293.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €242.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €212.22. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a fifty-two week high of €295.00 ($335.23).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

