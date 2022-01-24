Handy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,197.00 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $40,197.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handy has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

