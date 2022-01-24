Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $86.45 million and $386,671.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.43 or 0.06602255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00297867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00795108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00411305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00253708 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 460,074,601 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

