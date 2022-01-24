Green Plains Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,009 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the typical volume of 1,306 put options.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

GPRE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 19,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

