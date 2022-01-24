Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

