Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 14.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

