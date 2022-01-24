Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 30,761 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,761 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $169,768,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $28.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

