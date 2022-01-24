Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 119,193 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,193 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

