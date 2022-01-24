Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

G opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.