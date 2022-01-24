Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 145.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Century Communities worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

