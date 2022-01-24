Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 261.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.49 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $664.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

