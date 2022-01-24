GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.
GRRB opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $33.99.
About GrandSouth Bancorporation
