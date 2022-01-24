Graft Achieves Market Cap of $43,072.27 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $43,072.27 and approximately $23,246.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00427217 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

