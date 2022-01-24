Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

GBDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,300. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

