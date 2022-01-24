Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 41524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$139.61 million and a PE ratio of -32.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

