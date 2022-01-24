Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 125,124 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Change Healthcare worth $105,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,267,000 after buying an additional 1,543,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,472,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHNG opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $24.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

