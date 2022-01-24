Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Raymond James worth $100,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 161,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33. Raymond James has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

