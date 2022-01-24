Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 67,181 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Travelers Companies worth $110,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $162.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

