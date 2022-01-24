Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $5.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GSS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $445.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

