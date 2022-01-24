Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $5.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
GSS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $445.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.