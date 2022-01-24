Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $335,655.34 and $88,305.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.46 or 0.06496886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00057615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.92 or 0.99478661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006636 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

