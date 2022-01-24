GoByte (GBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $461.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. GoByte has a market cap of $151,335.10 and approximately $461.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 28% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

