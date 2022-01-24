GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.