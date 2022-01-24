Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2577 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

