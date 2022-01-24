George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$171.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.71.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$132.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$150.63. The stock has a market cap of C$19.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 billion. Analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.9399994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

