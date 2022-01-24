Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,030,344 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,846,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $222.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.